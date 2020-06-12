Search and rescue crews were called to Lake Pueblo State Park for two missing boaters.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife provided a brief update Friday afternoon at about 2 p.m. Rangers were called to calls of possible drowning victims off the beach. Officials were clearing out an area along Sailboard Road for the operation. The area is on the north side of the lake.
NEWS ALERT: @COParksWildlife rangers at @LakePuebloSP are conducting search and rescue operations off Sailboard Road on the north side of the lake just west of the dam for two missing boaters. Rangers responded to calls of possible drowning victims off the beach. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/R5ZoVhsb4j— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 12, 2020