A driver has been cited for a crash with a school bus in Colorado Springs. It happened Friday morning on Willamette Avenue and Sunset Road, which is near Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

There were eight children from School District 11 on the bus when the crash happened. School officials told us the students are from Queen Palmer Elementary. One student was checked out for a very minor injury and is okay. All of the students were taken to school afterward and their parents were informed of what happened.

Police said the driver of a car was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign.

