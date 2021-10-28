Colorado Springs police officers shot at a man about 11 a.m. Thursday on the south side of the city, law enforcement said.
Officers first responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue at 10:12 a.m. after a man fired rounds from a handgun into an occupied vehicle, said Lt. James Sokolik, a spokesman for the Police Department.
The vehicle drove away, and the man ran from the scene, he added.
Police contacted the suspect near South Corona Avenue and pointed a handgun at officers. At least one officer fired their gun at the suspect, Sokolik said.
The man continued to run and pointed a gun at officers again in the 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue. At least one officer shot at the suspect, Sokolik said.
The suspect was injured and taken to a hospital, Sokolik said.
Police did not have information on the condition of the suspect.
No officers were injured, Sokolik said. Police were unable to confirm whether any of the rounds officers fired struck the suspect.
Investigators marked off with police tape a section of Hunter Avenue, South Corona Avenue and South Wahsatch Avenue.
Jerald Kirk, a resident in the area, said when he first heard gunshots, he thought it was construction work. Then he realized the sound was gunfire.
“Get down,” Kirk yelled to his kids inside the house. “I heard gunshots!”
Eventually, Kirk came outside his house and saw police swarming the area.
In a tweet, police asked people to avoid the “entire South Nevada area, particularly between Brookside Street and St. Elmo Avenue” for an officer-involved shooting investigation.
Police said the area would be blocked off for several hours and traffic would be impacted.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation, as is typical with similar incidents, police said.
Gazette reporter Evan Ochsner contributed to this report.