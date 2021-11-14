A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning in downtown Colorado Springs after being struck by a suspected impaired driver, according to a Colorado Springs police report.

The incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. The pedestrian — identified as a woman by Gazette news partner KKTV — was walking southbound on Tejon Street and attempting to cross Cimarron Street when she was struck by an Acura driven by 45-year-old William Tucker, the report said. Tucker, whose residence wasn't known, was westbound on Cimarron.

The pedestrian was walking against a red light, though was within a crosswalk, the report said.

Colorado Springs Fire and American Medical Response crews provided medical treatment on scene before the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital. The pedestrian's condition wasn't immediately known.

Tucker, who was uninjured, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault and taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he was booked on those charges, the police report said.

The Major Crash Team of the Colorado Springs Police Department is continuing to investigate.