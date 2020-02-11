truck fire 021120

Traffic camera inage.

Update 10:35 a.m.

One lane of northbound I-25 has been reopened. Colorado State Patrol asks that drivers remain cautious since first responders are still in the area.

--

Northbound I-25 is closed at the El Paso/Douglas county line as crews continue to clean up after a semi-truck caught fire Tuesday morning.

The northbound side of road is blocked at exit 163. CDOT says the semi is a few miles north of the closure near Greenland Road (mile marker 168).

It's unclear how the fire started. Based on traffic cameras, it appears to have been a moving vehicle that was involved.

