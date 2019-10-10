DENVER — As heavy snow moved into the Denver metro area on Thursday, slick roads led to dozens of crashes during the morning commute.

Several cities remain on accident alert, including Thornton, Broomfield and Erie, due to a high volume of crash calls. Southeast and northeast Denver (districts 3 and 5) are also on accident alert, meaning that if you are involved in an accident and no one is injured, do not call police.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) has reported 96 crashes since 6 a.m.

A crash on southbound Interstate 25 at Thornton Parkway blocked multiple lanes of traffic and led to long delays. Another crash on eastbound Interstate 76 near the Sheridan Boulevard exit caused lengthy backups with stop-and-go traffic.

"We can do this — everyone take some calming breaths, slow down, turn your lights & wipers on and we can all get to where we’re going safely," DPD said in a tweet.

In the mountains, heavy bands of snow led to numerous crashes along Interstate 70 where CDOT's new traction law is in effect. Vehicles need to either have snow tires or carry some sort of traction device (like chains or tire socks) at all times if they’re not four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Read more at 9News