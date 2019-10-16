A motorcyclist died after being thrown from a bike on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

About 9 a.m., troopers responded to the single-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 25, just south of South Circle Drive, police said. Both lanes of the interstate were temporarily shut down to make room for a Flight for Life helicopter, said patrol spokesman Ivan Alvarado. The motorcyclist later died at a hospital, he said.

Alvarado said it’s not yet clear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. Their identity has not been released.

