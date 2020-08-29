The 11-year-old boy who went missing on Friday has been found safe, according to a tweet from the the El Paso County Sheriff at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Christopher Pena went looking for missing cows with his younger brother on his family's property, which is located in the 24,600 block of Myers Road. By 6 p.m., the younger son had returned, but Christopher had not.
The Sheriff's Office and El Paso County Search and Rescue searched throughout the night and Saturday morning with negative results until he was found Saturday afternoon.
No other information was given.
Christopher Pena has been found safe. Thank you for all the retweets and offers to help search. #found pic.twitter.com/N7tf9Svble— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 29, 2020