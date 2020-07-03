Colorado Springs Police are looking for an 11-year-boy who left his home Thursday evening near the 3000 block of Pegasus Drive on the city's southwest side, according to tweets posted by the Police Department.
Jackson Fitzgerald is described by police as 5-foot, 2 inches, weighing 90 pounds and with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and gray shorts, red shoes and a pink shirt with the phrase, “I make pink look good.”
Police said Jackson rode away from his home about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information about Jackson is asked to call the Springs Police Department at 444-7000. Anonymous callers can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or (800) 222-8477.
