A mandatory evacuation notice was issued because of a gas leak in the area of East Dale Street and North Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police issued the notice Tuesday morning. The gas leak was contained shortly after 11 a.m.
Citizens were warned to leave the area immediately.
Tejon Street was closed from Cache La Poudre to Monument Street, just south of Colorado College.
Today is 05-26-2020. The Fire Department is working a gas leak at E Dale Street and N Tejon.
This is a MANDATORY EVACUATION notice. Leave the area immediately.
