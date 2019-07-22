JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man has died after being swept away by the current in Clear Creek Canyon Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
A Sheriff's Office spokesperson said they were called out to a report of a man in his mid 20s who was wading in the creek with a group of people near Tunnel 1 when he was swept downstream at around 5:30 p.m. He was not wearing a life preserver.
The man was found near a pedestrian bridge that goes over the water just west of U.S. 6 and State Highway 93, the Sheriff's Office said. Rescuers performed CPR but the man died.