According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a dog has been reportedly shot on Colorado's Windsor Lake Trail following an altercation between two hikers.
The hiker that called the authorities claims that she was hiking with her dog off-leash when another person on the trail yelled that he would open fire on the dog if it was not leashed. The man then reportedly fired at the dog, striking it in the leg. At this point, the female hiker rapidly left the scene to seek medical attention for the animal, which survived the encounter.
The report is under investigation. Our team has reached out to one of the involved parties and will be following up with additional details soon.
According to the Forest Service, Windsor Lake Trail is located in Mount Massive Wilderness, stretching 1.1 miles in length. The closest town to the trail is Leadville. Dogs are able to use the trail, but must be leashed.