A teenager was killed when two cars collided at an intersection in eastern El Paso County Monday night.

On Thursday, the El Paso County coroner publicly identified the person killed as 18-year-old Charles Macduff.

Troopers say Macduff was driving westbound on Judge Orr when he was hit by a northbound vehicle at the intersection with Ellicott Highway around 8 p.m. The impact caused one of the cars to flip over. Troopers didn't specify if that was the vehicle Macduff was in.

State Patrol is still investigating what led up to the crash, but said the northbound driver would have had a yellow light and the westbound driver, a stop signal.

"At the time of the crash there was a flashing red light for westbound and eastbound traffic; there's also a visible stop sign at that location. Northbound and southbound traffic have a yellow flashing light," said Sgt. Jason Jones with Colorado State Patrol.

