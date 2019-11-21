A morning drizzle turned to snow Thursday afternoon and caused slick conditions and delays for some commuters across the Pikes Peak region and Colorado.

The National Weather Service predicts snow will fall through Friday. In Colorado Springs, less than one inch of accumulation is expected.

Snow shut down southbound lanes of I-25 over Raton Pass at the Colorado-New Mexico border, according to CDOT, but those lanes later reopened.

At about noon, snow started to stick along the shoulder on the I-25 bridge over Woodmen Road, though the lanes are reportedly unaffected. 

Freezing drizzle and fog caused slick road conditions Thursday morning. 

Icy conditions were reported near Monument, Larkspur and Castle Rock. 

Heavy snow has already started to fall along areas east of Colorado Springs and is expected to continue through the morning, tapering off and turning to rain by the afternoon, the National Weather Service reported. 

Earlier this morning, a crash on I-25 south of Colorado Springs caused havoc with the morning commute.

Northbound I-25 was closed at exit 128 in Fountain because of the crash. Traffic cameras showed long backups.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted around 7:15 a.m. that all lanes had reopened. 

