- Colorado Springs curfew announced for 'public safety' amid protests in city.
- PHOTOS | Fourth day of peaceful Colorado Springs protests during the day. Confrontational with tear gas and mace at night.
Colorado Springs protesters gathered downtown again Wednesday as demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black Minnesota man, continue into the fifth night.
On Wednesday, a curfew for the city was announced by Mayor John Suthers.
12:49 p.m.
Here’s what protests look like right now outside City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/C9qhBqWC6Q— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 3, 2020
12:33 p.m.
A crowd of about 50 people are outside City Hall today in protest of the death of #GeorgeFloyd and police brutality. This is the fifth consecutive day of protests in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/RatR3NN91x— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 3, 2020
Two women are handing out forms to protesters to register to vote, if they aren’t already. pic.twitter.com/cMvKaR3dIw— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 3, 2020
11:35 a.m.
Following the lead of other cities that have seen protests over the death of George Floyd, Mayor John Suthers announced Wednesday that Colorado Springs will be under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the weekend. Read more here.