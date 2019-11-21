Freezing drizzle and fog caused slick road conditions in the Pikes Peak region Thursday morning. 

Icy conditions were reported near Monument, Larkspur and Castle Rock. Forecasters predict the rain will turn to snow by 9 a.m. and continue falling through Friday. In Colorado Springs, less than one inch of accumulation is expected, the NWS reported.

Heavy snow has already started to fall along areas east of Colorado Springs and is expected to continue through the morning, tapering off and turning to rain by the afternoon, the National Weather Service reported. 

Earlier this morning, a crash on I-25 south of Colorado Springs caused havoc with the morning commute.

Northbound I-25 was closed at exit 128 in Fountain because of the crash. Traffic cameras showed long backups.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted around 7:15 a.m. that all lanes had reopened. 

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Load comments