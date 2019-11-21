Freezing drizzle and fog caused slick road conditions in the Pikes Peak region Thursday morning.
Icy conditions were reported near Monument, Larkspur and Castle Rock. Forecasters predict the rain will turn to snow by 9 a.m. and continue falling through Friday. In Colorado Springs, less than one inch of accumulation is expected, the NWS reported.
Freezing mist/fog falling along 24 west of Manitou Springs CO. The road is slick in spots. Be safe!! #cowx #ColoradoSprings @NWSPueblo @JShermanwx @kktvSydney @lucybergemann pic.twitter.com/zG66DoHcOt— Colorado Storm Chasers (@COStormChasers) November 21, 2019
Big problems with icy roads down toward Monument and Larkspur, south of Castle Rock too. Thanks for the heads up! #cotraffic @KOAColorado https://t.co/jtazZS2tWo— John Morrissey (@KOAJetcopter) November 21, 2019
Mix of light snow and freezing drizzle along I-25 near Monument Hill this morning, with icy and slick conditions reported. Expect light snow to persist through the day, with some minor accumulations expected. Image courtesy @ColoradoDOT #cowx pic.twitter.com/C65N5zMof2— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 21, 2019
Heavy snow has already started to fall along areas east of Colorado Springs and is expected to continue through the morning, tapering off and turning to rain by the afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.
Heavy snow will continue along Highway 160 over Wolf Creek Pass this morning, tapering off to flurries and snow showers this afternoon. Image courtesy @ColoradoDOT #cowx pic.twitter.com/Kp57vOfOBI— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 21, 2019
Highway 50 near Salida becoming slick in spots this morning as snowfall increases. Expect a period of moderate to heavy snow through late morning, tapering to flurries this afternoon. Image courtesy @ColoradoDOT #cowx pic.twitter.com/4JukHYjk3K— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 21, 2019
Heavy snow falling along Highway 24/285 near Buena Vista this morning. Expect a period of moderate to heavy snow through the morning tapering to flurries and snow showers this afternoon and evening. Image courtesy @ColoradoDOT #cowx pic.twitter.com/EI98bdWDBB— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 21, 2019
Current conditions on Monarch Pass. pic.twitter.com/mF1RGfblBo— CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) November 21, 2019
Earlier this morning, a crash on I-25 south of Colorado Springs caused havoc with the morning commute.
Northbound I-25 was closed at exit 128 in Fountain because of the crash. Traffic cameras showed long backups.
Colorado State Patrol tweeted around 7:15 a.m. that all lanes had reopened.