PITKIN COUNTY — A Swift Water Rescue team recovered the body of a 16-year-old Kansas girl from the Roaring Fork River about 100 yards downriver from The Devil's Punchbowl, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
The Devil’s Punchbowl is a popular summer recreation spot on the Roaring Fork River, near mile marker 50 on Colorado 82/Independence Pass.
Witnesses said the teen was crossing the river just below the Punchbowl around 5 p.m. Wednesday when she was swept away by the strong current, according to the sheriff's office.