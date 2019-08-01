A sole aspen leaf lies in a puddle on the rocks surrounding the Grottos on the Roaring Fork River near Aspen, Colo. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A sole aspen leaf lies in a puddle on the rocks surrounding the Grottos on the Roaring Fork River near Aspen, Colo. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE
PITKIN COUNTY — A Swift Water Rescue team recovered the body of a 16-year-old Kansas girl from the Roaring Fork River about 100 yards downriver from The Devil's Punchbowl, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

The Devil’s Punchbowl is a popular summer recreation spot on the Roaring Fork River, near mile marker 50 on Colorado 82/Independence Pass.

Witnesses said the teen was crossing the river just below the Punchbowl around 5 p.m. Wednesday when she was swept away by the strong current, according to the sheriff's office.

