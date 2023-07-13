Colorado Springs Police Department’s K-9 Kai played a major role in taking down a violent criminal offender early Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said detectives with both CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force located a man near the 3900 block of North Weber Street with an active warrant for 1st-degree attempted murder, involving a firearm.

Police said the suspect holds a history of carrying illegal firearms and resisting arrest.

According to officials, detectives approached the suspect — who was walking alone in the area — and attempted to surround him with their vehicles before he escaped on foot.

Officer Ferguson alongside canine Kai was in the area to assist detectives when the escaped suspect began running in their direction. Ferguson gave several verbal warnings for the suspect to stop, but the suspect continued to refuse directions and began running another way — jumping a fence into a nearby residential area, officials said.

“Based on the danger to the community, the victim of the crime, officers in the area, and the desperation the subject presented to avoid arrest, Officer Ferguson released K9 Kai,” the online blotter entry reads,

“K9 Kai pursued the subject over a fence and quickly apprehended the subject by the right upper hamstring and buttocks area.”

According to officials, the suspect was arrested and provided with immediate medical attention on the scene. He was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation, and the suspect’s name will not be released at this time.