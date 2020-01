An inmate at the El Paso County Jail died Friday night while in custody, officials said Saturday.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, died about 9:50 p.m., a county news release said. He was housed in the medical section at the time and died despite life-saving measures by deputies, medical staff and first responders, the release said.

The Colorado Springs police are investigating the death.

