Saturday morning officials announced that an inmate in the El Paso County Jail died while in custody.

The inmate died Friday around 9:50 p.m.

Officials added that while in custody, the inmate was housed in the medical section at the time but died despite immediate life saving measures.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death and will release more information when it is available.

