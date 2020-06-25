If you think you're hearing more fireworks lately -- you're not imagining things.
The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are getting nearly 10 times the calls regarding illegal fireworks as they did last year.
To put that in perspective: in June 2019, CSPD received 37 calls about fireworks. Fast-forward to 2020, and they've received 345 calls -- with six days still left in the month.
A spokesperson for the National Association of Fireworks hypothesized the dramatic increase could be tied to -- as so many things in 2020 -- the coronavirus pandemic.