Flights in and out of Denver International Airport are being delayed and canceled as a winter storm continues to blast through Colorado.
According to flight tracking site FlightAware, as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday morning, there have been 240 delayed flights and 43 canceled flights at Denver International Airport.
Denver International Airport officials are warning travelers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport. Both arrivals and departures are currently experiencing long delays and possibly cancellations due to a wintry mix of snow and ice.
Click here for live weather updates.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3:00 p.m. Thursday, with snow estimated to end at about 11:45 a.m in the Denver metro area.
The snow began falling late Wednesday evening. Strong gusty winds and snow up to 12 inches are expected for some areas of the state.
The Denver Police Department (DPD) has reported 96 crashes over a 3 hour period. For more tips on staying safe while driving in snow and ice this winter, click here.
For more information on the status of flights, visit flydenver.com. For updates on flights at the Colorado Springs Airport, visit coloradosprings.gov/flycos.