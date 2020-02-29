The search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch resumed Saturday as investigators combed through an area in northern El Paso County, east of where searches were conducted last week.
Nearly five weeks since the Colorado Springs-area boy's disappearance, searchers were probing an area near Colorado 105 and Colorado 83, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
The search was halted last week without explanation. Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby declined to say Saturday why the search had resumed and moved to the east side of Interstate 25.
Investigators were previously searching southern Douglas County, between Palmer Lake and Larkspur, but a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman declined to elaborate why that search ended.
"When the search suspends it means we achieved a completion of the task," wrote Sgt. Deb Mynatt in an email. "The leads and tips go until it’s exhausted. In other words our detectives determined they either had received what they needed or it ended without any further information for further search needs."
There are search efforts for Gannon underway at Highway 105 and Highway 83 today. If you have any information regarding Gannon, please call 719-520-6666. #FindGannon pic.twitter.com/osrAgqprkw— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 29, 2020
In the days folowing his disappearance, searches had focused on the area around Gannon's Lorson Ranch home, about 40 miles south of Palmer Lake and Monument.
Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 by his stepmother, who told investigators that he had walked to a friend's home nearby. No information has been released on whether the boy made it to the friend's house.
Initially, his disappearance was treated as a runaway. Two days later, sheriff's officials referred to him as a missing and endangered child, which allowed them to call on the resources of the FBI and nationwide missing children organizations.