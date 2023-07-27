FBI officials in Denver are warning the public of a new spoofing scam in which callers are impersonating special agents, with their caller-ID appearing to be from an FBI number, according to a Thursday afternoon announcement.

“The callers “spoof,” or fake, the FBI Colorado Springs’ main phone number, so the call appears to be coming from the FBI on the recipient’s caller ID,” Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for FBI Denver, said.

The scam works to gain access to people’s banking information through telling its victims their identity or bank accounts have been compromised.

“The caller tells the victims they need to immediately move their money to gift cards or cryptocurrency,” Migoya said.

The caller will then ask for the information to verify the transfer of funds, which is eventually used to steal whatever money the victims transferred over.

Currently the FBI has identified numerous victims of this spoofing scam throughout Colorado and Wyoming, with losses ranging from $940 to $13,000, according to a written release.

Additionally, the agency said they have received calls from people who were contacted by the spoof caller but were able to recognize the call as a scam.

“Know that law enforcement will never call you and ask you to transfer money to gift cards; they won’t advise you to movie financial accounts into cryptocurrency,” Migoya said, adding a gentle reminder to be vigilant, and to never share personal identifying information with an unverified caller with whom you have not contacted before.

Officials are asking those who have been a victim of this scam to report it at 1-800-CALL-FBI or by visiting their online tip line at tips.fbi.gov.