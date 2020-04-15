- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
The death of an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy who died of the coronavirus two weeks ago was classified as a line-of-duty death, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputy Jeff Hopkins died from a “’respiratory arrest’” because of the disease, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office said in the sheriff’s statement.
Hopkins, 41, most recently worked in the jail’s intake and release section, where the Coroner’s Office said it suspected the deputy contracted the coronavirus. The Sheriff’s Office said it will provide a full police honors service for Hopkins once it is given the all-clear to do so.