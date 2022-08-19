The El Paso County community corrections board is seeking a community minded volunteer to join as a citizen at-large. One position is available and applications will be accepted through Sept. 2.

The citizen at-large position is a three-year, contracted spot with El Paso County. The position is limited to two terms.

The corrections board meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 12:15 p.m. Meetings are held either virtually or at 17 North Spruce St. in Colorado Springs.

The corrections board determines which offenders can safely be placed in a community, who can operate a community corrections program, under what conditions an offender can participate in a program, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility.

According to an El Paso County news release, the corrections board is comprised of the following members or their representative: district attorney, sheriff, chief probation officer, manager of parole operations, deputy state public defender, district court judge, El Paso County court representative, a police representative, a Teller County representative, a mental health representative and six citizen at-large representatives.

The volunteer application form can be found online at https://bit.ly/3wh2Syl.

Applications should be mailed to the Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208.

Ingrid Mobley can be emailed at Ingridmoble@elpasoco.com. Faxed applications are accepted and can be sent to 719-520-6397, or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.