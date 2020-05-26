An ongoing pandemic and shuttered bars have made no dent in the state's DUI numbers.
On the contrary, Colorado State Patrol says impairment-related deaths in the first part of 2020 were double what they were in 2019.
The time frame troopers are looking at is the period between Jan. 1-April 30 -- which includes the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and when the stay-at-home order was in effect.
During those months, State Patrol says alcohol and marijuana-related crashes are up 32 percent from that time last year. And unfortunately, it's not just crashes involving impairment that are up; deadly DUI crashes have also doubled.