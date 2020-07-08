A popular Colorado lake and the area around it will no longer be open to the public due to human-bear safety concerns.
According to officials, Roosevelt National Forest and Colorado Parks and Wildlife have closed Lost Lake, near Nederland, as of July 8, 2020. The closure stems from a problematic bear that has been spotted since 2017.
RELATED:
Colorado camper kills bear in self defense
Happy Trails video: Bear Creek Trail
The bear has been involved in a number of incidents at campsites in the area, "entering unoccupied tents, retrieving people's food left unsecured, and showing little fear of humans."
The closure means no camping in the entire area, from the Hessie Trailhead to the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area. Two nearby trails will still be open for day use – King Lake Trail and Devil's Thumb Trail.
According to Boulder District Ranger Angela Gee, this rare closure is in the interest of public safety. Officials hope that the closure will prevent a dangerous human-bear interaction.
Prior to the area closure, Lost Lake was accessible via a 4.4 mile hike on the Hessie Trail. It's location in Nederland made it a popular escape for those in cities along the Front Range.
Bear attacks on humans are rare, but can occur. Some steps can be taken to help prevent human-bear interactions while camping.
If you're camping in Colorado, make sure that you're being bear smart. Use bear canisters for scented items and always pack out your trash. Once a bear learns to source food from a spot, they're likely to return. This increases the chance of a negative human-bear interaction that might result in the animal being euthanized. Do your part to keep wildlife wild.