Two people were killed Thursday morning after crashing into a semi at the intersection of Academy and Fountain Boulevards.
Police responded to the intersection around 5 a.m. and found a car pinned under the semi.
"The semi-trailer-truck was traveling eastbound on Fountain Boulevard approaching the intersection with South Academy with a green light," Colorado Springs Police Department Sgt. Jason Newton told Gazette news partner KKTV. "At the same time, the Ford sedan was traveling southbound on South Academy towards the intersection at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red light. This caused the Ford sedan to crash into the side of the semi-trailer-truck and become lodged underneath."
Three people were in the Ford. Two died and the third was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was unharmed.
"We had to do multiple things: lift the semi up, use Jaws of Life to be able to get the people out because the car has been so heavily damaged," Newton told KKTV.
The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours, she said.