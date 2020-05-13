A 49-year-old Chaffee County woman remains missing after failing to return from a bike ride Sunday.
Suzanne Morphew's neighbors called the county sheriff's office after she didn't come home. Morphew had gone for a bike ride near her neighborhood in the area of Chaffee County Road 225 and West Highway 50, which is west of Salida and east of Monarch Ski Area.
Law enforcement began their search Sunday, assisted by tracking dogs from the Department of Corrections. The search came up empty and resumed early Monday morning with the same results.
