After several nights of unrest, the fifth night of protests in downtown Colorado Springs ended peacefully Wednesday, about 1 ½ hours after the inaugural curfew.

At the 10 p.m. curfew, about 200 protesters remained outside City Hall. After several minutes, officers used a loudspeaker to urge the crowd to “obey the curfew order,” sending them on the move.

Most walked to Acacia Park -- several as a group, with little signs of dispersing. There were no reports of tear gas or rubber bullets.

Several demonstrators wore helmets and ski masks and some wore cloth masks over their mouths. None were seen wearing gas masks, despite a tweet by Colorado Springs police that suggested otherwise.

On Wednesday, a curfew for the city was announced by Mayor John Suthers.

10:14 p.m.

Protesters moved from City Hall to Acacia Park.

10:05 p.m.

About 200 people are outside City Hall, five minutes after curfew in downtown Colorado Springs. Police asked the crowd to leave the area. 

Female George Floyd protester struck by vehicle in downtown Colorado Springs

4:30 p.m.

Is estimated 150 protesters just left City Hall marching west on Kiowa Street, then heading south on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

3:50 p.m.

2:35 p.m.

12:49 p.m.

12:33 p.m.

11:35 a.m.

Following the lead of other cities that have seen protests over the death of George Floyd, Mayor John Suthers announced Wednesday that Colorado Springs will be under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the weekend. Read more here.

