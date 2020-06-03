- Colorado Springs curfew announced for 'public safety' amid protests in city.

- PHOTOS | Fourth day of peaceful Colorado Springs protests during the day. Confrontational with tear gas and mace at night.

Nearly all those jailed in Colorado Springs live here, authorities say.

Colorado Springs protesters gathered downtown again Wednesday as demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black Minnesota man, continue into the fifth night.

On Wednesday, a curfew for the city was announced by Mayor John Suthers.

Stay with The Gazette for updates today and tonight. Also, follow @GazetteLiz  and @oliviaprentzel on Twitter for coverage.

10:14 p.m.

Protesters moved from City Hall to Acacia Park.

10:05 p.m.

About 200 people are outside City Hall, five minutes after curfew in downtown Colorado Springs. Police asked the crowd to leave the area. 

Female George Floyd protester struck by Jeep in downtown Colorado Springs

4:30 p.m.

Is estimated 150 protesters just left City Hall marching west on Kiowa Street, then heading south on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

3:50 p.m.

2:35 p.m.

12:49 p.m.

12:33 p.m.

11:35 a.m.

Following the lead of other cities that have seen protests over the death of George Floyd, Mayor John Suthers announced Wednesday that Colorado Springs will be under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the weekend. Read more here.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments