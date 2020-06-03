- Colorado Springs curfew announced for 'public safety' amid protests in city.
- PHOTOS | Fourth day of peaceful Colorado Springs protests during the day. Confrontational with tear gas and mace at night.
- Nearly all those jailed in Colorado Springs live here, authorities say.
Colorado Springs protesters gathered downtown again Wednesday as demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black Minnesota man, continue into the fifth night.
On Wednesday, a curfew for the city was announced by Mayor John Suthers.
4:30 p.m.
Is estimated 150 protesters just left City Hall marching west on Kiowa Street, then heading south on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.
3:50 p.m.
A #GeorgeFloyd protest leader encourages the crowd to abide by the city's curfew tonight. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/GxUMmyVLUj— Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 3, 2020
#GeorgeFloyd protesters criticize Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, saying they are angry that they haven't seen him out talking to protesters yet. Several CSPD officers have come outside to talk with protesters over the past few days, they acknowledge. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/XVKoSE2hgz— Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 3, 2020
One of the protesters speaks to the crowd at City Hall. #GeorgeFloyd @csgazette pic.twitter.com/HfqzVbLP6T— Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 3, 2020
2:35 p.m.
The crowd has stopped chanting to eat pizza and talk amongst each other. @csgazette #ColoradoSprings #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/RBxT1Exyrs— Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 3, 2020
Protesters chant "No KKK, No racist USA, No Trump" as rain begins to fall. #ColoradoSprings #GeorgeFloydprotest @csgazette pic.twitter.com/KbQ3ooPEC0— Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) June 3, 2020
12:49 p.m.
Here’s what protests look like right now outside City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/C9qhBqWC6Q— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 3, 2020
12:33 p.m.
A crowd of about 50 people are outside City Hall today in protest of the death of #GeorgeFloyd and police brutality. This is the fifth consecutive day of protests in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/RatR3NN91x— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 3, 2020
Two women are handing out forms to protesters to register to vote, if they aren’t already. pic.twitter.com/cMvKaR3dIw— Olivia Prentzel (@oliviaprentzel) June 3, 2020
11:35 a.m.
Following the lead of other cities that have seen protests over the death of George Floyd, Mayor John Suthers announced Wednesday that Colorado Springs will be under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the weekend. Read more here.