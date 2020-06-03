Following the lead of other cities that have seen protests over the death of George Floyd, Mayor John Suthers announced Wednesday that Colorado Springs will be under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through the weekend.
The curfew will run through 5 a.m. Monday, but could be extended, Suthers said.
"I do think that in the interest of public safety ... it is necessary to impose a curfew beginning tonight, citywide, we'll have a 10 p.m. curfew," Suthers said.
Officers will enforce the curfew if crowds continue to congregate by using appropriate force to disperse the crowd and tickets will be issued if necessary, he said.
Curfew exceptions include first responders, employees going to and from work, people traveling to the airport, anyone seeking medical care for themselves or others, someone fleeing a dangerous situation and the homeless, Suthers said.
Suthers had previously said he did not believe a curfew would be needed in Colorado Springs in praising the "vast majority" of protesters for exercising their First Amendment rights peacefully during protests of up to 1,000 people that began last weekend and have continued every day since.
But nighttime protests have become "more confrontational," he says, noting windows of downtown building have been, car windshields broken and flood lights and police cars damaged. The city also has cleaned up graffiti at 75 locations.
On several nights, police have come under attack from rocks and bottles and have used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds that gathered at the Police Operations Center at South Nevada Avenue and Rio Grande Street hours after organizers sought to end daylong protests at City Hall.
Curfews have been imposed in cities across the country, including Denver, as daytime protests have turned more violent at night, with varying success at controlling looters, arsonists and vandalism.
The use of tear gas and rubber bullets is "common" when people pose threats to officers' safety during protests, Suthers said, explaining that the city does not plan to review those policies.
Some incidents of police action, including the videotaped arrest around 12:30 a.m. Monday of a man near Costilla Street and Nevada will be reviewed, however, he said.
The video circulating on social media showed five Colorado Springs police officers holding a man down after tackling him and putting him in handcuffs. Several of the officers are seen hitting the man as he lay on the ground.
Police Chief Vince Niski said Tuesday it appeared the man was resisting, which warrants officers having to subdue him, but that the department will be looking into what happened.
The Gazette's Chhun Sun contributed to this report.