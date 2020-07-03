A tragic crash in Pueblo Thursday evening claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy.
The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. Officers had blocked off eastbound Santa Fe Drive at E. Northern Avenue.
Early into the investigation, police believe a woman was driving with her son when their dog started to get sick in the car. Investigators believe the boy took off his seat belt to help the dog, and while doing so his mother turned around to tell him to buckle up. While the mom was turned, the crash happened.
The mom was driving westbound on Santa Fe Avenue and was making a turn onto Northern Avenue when the cars collided. The mom and the other driver had minor injuries. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died.