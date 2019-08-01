The body of a 16-year-old female from Kansas was recovered from the Devil’s Punchbowl recreation area outside of Aspen Thursday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The teen was with friends at the swimming hole, a popular recreation spot on the Roaring Fork River, on Wednesday. She reportedly attempted to cross the river and was swept downstream by the current at about 4:45 p.m. Friends alerted authorities via an emergency call box on the highway and a search followed, but was suspended at nightfall.
The body of the teen, who has not been identified, was recovered Thursday morning.
To recover the body, the Twin Lakes Colorado Canal Company diverted water away from Roaring Fork River, which dropped the river’s flow to 150 cubic feet per second. According to American Whitewater, Roaring Fork had a flow level of 950 cubic feet per second prior to that.
In a press release, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said that while "peak run-off has subsided, many rivers and streams in the area are still flowing higher and faster than what might be expected for this time of year."