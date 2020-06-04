crash 060520

Firefighters try to free a vehicle crushed underneath a semi-truck following a crash at Fountain Boulevard and South Academy early Thursday morning. Photo courtesy KKTV.

A major intersection in south Colorado Springs will be blocked for the next several hours as firefighters work to free a car crushed under a semi.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Fountain and South Academy, the site of a Hazmat incident involving a semi that crashed 24 hours earlier.

Video from the scene shows the car wedged completely underneath the semi. It's unknown how many people are inside, but a police lieutenant tells 11 News there are reports of passengers "alive and talking."

At least one person was killed.

