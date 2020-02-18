A District 20 plow driver died after his truck slid off the road Tuesday morning in northeast Colorado Springs, authorities said.

Stephen Houston was driving a 2006 Ford F250 southbound on Gleneagle Drive, south of Candlewood Court, at about 7:30 a.m. when he hit an icy patch near a curve in the road, the Colorado State Patrol said in a news release.

Though the school district was closed Tuesday morning due to a snow storm, a small team of plow drivers still sweep through school parking lots and sidewalks, District 20 spokeswoman Allison Cortez said.

Houston, 27, had left Antelope Trails Elementary School near Baptist Road and was on the way to the Da Vinci Academy, she said, less than five miles away. He was not plowing at the time of the crash, said state patrol spokesman Sgt. Scott Hophan.

While approaching the curve, the district's sand and plow truck slid to the left side of the road and tumbled off a steep embankment into a drainage culvert, the release stated. The right side of the truck hit the opposite embankment of the culvert and then stopped on its wheels.

Houston was brought to Penrose Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died about 1 p.m., according to the release.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy," the district said in an email. "Stephen was a much-loved member of our facilities team. We ask that you please keep the Houston family in your hearts and thoughts during this difficult time."

The Gazette's Liz Henderson contributed to this report.