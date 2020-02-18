A District 20 plow driver was taken to the hospital after his truck ran off the road Tuesday morning in northeast Colorado Springs, a spokeswoman for the school district said.

The man was driving one of the district's plow and sand trucks when he crashed into a ditch near Gleneagle Drive and Candlewood Court, said spokeswoman Allison Cortez. He was the only person inside the truck at the time, Cortez said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, she said. She could not confirm his injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with gazette.com for updates.