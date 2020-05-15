A 70-year-old man died after he made a sharp turn, causing his motorcycle to flip Thursday afternoon east of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Bill Kenney of Colorado Springs was driving a Harley Davidson northbound on Colorado 21 when he made an abrupt turn on Omaha Boulevard, said Trooper Gary Cutler.
The motorcycle flipped, ejecting Kenney, Cutler said. Kenney was brought to a hospital where he later died.
The crash occurred about 1:50 p.m. Kenney was not wearing a helmet, Cutler said.
Authorities do not suspect impairment played a factor.