Four people were hospitalized — including two with life-threatening injuries — after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Fountain, police said.
The crash happened about 8 p.m. at the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Sneffels Street on the city's north side, police said.
"It appears we had one vehicle traveling westbound on Sneffels trying to cross the intersection at Mesa Ridge, and the other driver going eastbound on Mesa Ridge collided with that vehicle," said Fountain police Lt. Mark Cristiani told Gazette news partner KKTV.
The two people with life-threatening injuries were in the same vehicle, KKTV reported.