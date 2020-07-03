An 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy was found safe about 10:30 Friday morning after he went missing Thursday evening, according to police.
Jackson Fitzgerald rode away on his bike about 6:15 p.m. Thursday from his home near the 3000 block of Pegasus Drive on the city's southwest side, according to Colorado Springs Police. The department tweeted Friday morning that a search was underway and requested the public's help in locating Jackson.
A Colorado Springs officer found the boy Friday morning walking near Cresta Road and Parkview Boulevard, said Sgt. Jeff Mitchell of the department's Gold Hill Mesa substation. Police assume he had been out all night, but don't know for sure, Mitchell said.
Jackson appeared unhurt and was taken home by police. It's uncertain what happened to his bike.
MISSING CHILD: 11 –year -old Jackson Fitzgerald voluntarily left his residence near the 3000 block of Pegasus Drive and did not return. Jackson is 5’2” 90 lbs. with blonde hair and hazel eyes.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 3, 2020
He was last know to be wearing a pink shirt with the phrase “I make pink look good”. pic.twitter.com/pzIwSE724N
