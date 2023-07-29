One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs overnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said just after midnight Friday, officials received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jet Wing Drive and East Fountain Boulevard.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team assumed the scene. Initial investigation efforts imply one vehicle, traveling westbound on Fountain Boulevard, ran a red light and hit the second vehicle traveling southbound on Jet Wing Drive.

One driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities believe alcohol and speed to be contributing factors in the incident, officials said.

“Due to the scope of the investigation, the intersection is shut down at Aeroplaza Dr.,” the online blotter entry reads, “Jet Wing Drive is shut down just north and south of the intersection."

No persons have been identified within the crash at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information is received.