One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Kara Nichols, who was reported missing nearly 10 years ago, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced at a press conference Tuesday.

Joel Hollendorfer, 46, was arrested after female remains were found in the 9600 block of Burgess Road Monday, Sheriff Bill Elder announced. The Coroner's Office tentatively identified the remains as Nichols on Tuesday.

According to Elder, deputies found critical, new information upon conducting another interview with a witness as part of a routine cold case review. Based on a new lead from the information gathered, a team including the Federal Bureau of Investigation's evidence and response team and deputies with the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant where the remains were found.

"I want the Nichols family to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers. This has been a long and difficult road," Elder said.

In the press conference, Elder emphasized the hundreds of hours deputies and other law enforcement officials spent on the case, alongside dozens of search warrants and numerous leads spanning the United States and Europe.

"These types of cases are complex," Elder said. "Difficult to solve and it's imperative to use every resource available. This is accomplished mostly through our relationships that we build with our law enforcement partners, including the FBI and the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office, as well as many others."

Nichols was first reported missing Oct. 14, 2012. She was last seen by a family member in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood on Oct. 9, 2012, Elder said.