One woman is in custody after police say she lit a fire inside an apartment building as a ploy to burglarize residents.

A lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department says the suspect succeeding in stealing from multiple units before officers caught her.

The fire was reported at 4:20 a.m. Saturday at The Lodges of Colorado Springs, a complex near UCCS where many students live.

"Crews found a small fire in an upholstered chair on the third-floor hallway," Capt. JJ Halsey told 11 News. "Fire had activated the sprinkler head above the chair and kept the fire from spreading."

According to police, the woman was using the fire as a diversion tactic to get residents out of the building.

