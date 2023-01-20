Angelo Naranjo

Angelo Naranjo.

 Pueblo police.

An FBI Safe Streets fugitive was arrested Friday in Pueblo.

Pueblo police said a patrol officer witnessed a suspicious male in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue. The man was later identified as 19-year-old Angelo Naranjo.

Naranjo had a felony warrant for homicide with $250,000 bond and a misdemeanor warrant for carrying a concealed weapon, according to a release. Both warrants were out of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

While Naranjo was being taken into custody, police said officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl and a revolver loaded with live ammunition, according to the release.

Naranjo was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center.

Arrest made after alleged carjacking in Fountain
Man accused of killing father of 8 at Colorado Springs convenience store will face trial; lawyer claims shooting was in self-defense
El Paso County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in 2018 double homicide

Tags

Load comments