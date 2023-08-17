A man with multiple felony warrants was shot and wounded by a police officer in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
A spokesperson from a CSPD press conference Thursday afternoon said that a man with "multiple felony arrest warrants" was shot by a CSPD officer after he tried to flee on foot. The man was taken to an area hospital.
The extent of his injuries are not immediately known. No other injuries were reported.
CSPD did not give more details about the man's age, place of residence or alleged crimes at the press conference.
According to the CSPD Thursday that the shooting had occurred near the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive in a motel parking lot about 11:40 a.m.
The US Marshals' Colorado Violent Offender Task Force in partnership with the Colorado Highway Patrol helped locate the fugitive, leading to the CSPD to approach the man to arrest him.
According to the CSPD spokesperson, officers approached the man in the parking lot, who then tried to flee foot. A police K-9 dog was released on the man, who then pulled a gun. That is when at least one CSPD officer shot at him.
A heavy law enforcement presence remains in the area, with at least a dozen patrol cars and motorcycles on the scene Thursday afternoon. Officials say Colorado Springs police will continue to investigate the suspect, while the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.
The police department said there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.
CSPD has had an officer-involved shooting in the 1700 Block of Areoplaza Dr. PIO is responding. ETA 45 minutes.
There is no ongoing threat to the public.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated once more information is received.
