A man with multiple felony warrants was injured in a confrontation with police in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A spokesperson from a CSPD press conference Thursday afternoon said that an officer fired a shot at the man when he pulled a gun and tried to flee on foot, but the suspect was not shot. The man was taken to an area hospital.

The extent of the man's injuries are not immediately known. No other injuries were reported.

CSPD did not give more details about the man's age, place of residence or alleged crimes at the press conference.

According to the CSPD Thursday that the shooting had occurred near the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive in a motel parking lot about 11:40 a.m.

The U.S. Marshals' Colorado Violent Offender Task Force in partnership with the Colorado Highway Patrol helped find the fugitive, leading CSPD to approach the man to arrest him.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

According to the CSPD spokesperson, officers approached the man in the parking lot, who then tried to flee on foot. A police K-9 dog was released on the man, who then pulled a gun. That is when at least one CSPD officer shot at him.

Officials say Colorado Springs police will continue to investigate the suspect, while the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

The Police Department said there was no ongoing threat to the public.