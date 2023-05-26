A large police presence was seen outside a home near Fillmore Avenue and Hancock Parkway on Friday morning.

Gazette media partner KKTV 11 News first received reports from several viewers of a potential standoff situation at a home near Fillmore and Hancock on Illinois Avenue just before 10 a.m.

KKTV crews at the scene reported seeing a large police presence, including a tactical vehicle. Crews on scene also saw a man in handcuffs at one point, but he was released after a short period of time.

A lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department told KKTV just after 11 a.m. that their officers had been called out to assist with a parole situation after a suspect ran back into the house.

Fillmore was blocked off moving in both directions, as of 11:10 a.m.

KRDO TV reported that the barricaded subject surrendered to police at 12:23 p.m.

