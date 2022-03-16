Police released on Wednesday images of two people suspected of an assault last summer behind a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven.
The two are suspected of an alleged felony assault during the early hours of July 12, 2021, behind the convenience store located at 1801 E. Platte Avenue, police said.
The male victim suffered "significant injuries" in the assault, police said.
About eight months later, police seek public help in identifying those involved in the assault.
In a news release Wednesday, police provided a description of the two male suspects:
- The first male, pictured on the left, is described as a male with short hair. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black T-shirt, light blue distressed jeans, black shoes and a gray satchel/sling bag across his chest. It also appears he has a tattoo on his left forearm.
- The second male, pictured on the right, is described as a male with long curly hair and a mustache/goatee. On the night of the incident, he was seen wearing a blue T-shirt, light blue jeans with zippers at the knees, and black shoes with white accents. He also has tattoos on his left hand and possible tattoos on his left forearm.
Anyone with information about the two people in the assault is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.